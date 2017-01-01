Viva! Alfa Romeo (David Owen)

Author: David Owen, Hardbound, 272 Pages, ISBN: 9780854292073, First Edition November, 1976**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Alfa Romeo needs no introduction. For more than fifty years cars have emerged from Milan to challenge the world on the racetracks and in the showrooms. Like all car builders,

Alfa have had their failures as well as their successes - but few would deny the company a very special place in motoring history. No matter the time, the problems or the event in which they competed, Alfa Romeo have always been a force to be reckoned with.

When conditions were bad, production might dwindle, at times to a mere handful of cars.

And there have been races where richer and more fortunate opponents have seen all the luck go their way.

But everything Alfa Romeo produced has possessed that indefinable but unmistakable touch of class - and anyone who knows racing knows too that a company like this should never be under-estimated.