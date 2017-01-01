Volkswagen Camper: 40 Years of Freedom: an A-Z of Popular Camper Conversions (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Author: Richard Copping, ISBN: 9781787111226, Paperback, 2017 Reprint, 176 pages

Features

• Written to meet the great demand for VW Camper material

• Unique format and style of presentation

• Complements VW Bus - Forty Years of Splitties Bays & Wedges

• Extensive collection of rarely seen archive material

• Easy to read text - for coffee table browsers and dedicated enthusiast readers

• Text written by a recognized authority on matters Volkswagen

• Ideal for the restorer - many original layouts

• An insight to small company marketing in days gone by

• A collectible treasure in its own right

Description

VW Buses command a massive following – with Campers the most popular of all. Complementing the author’s successful volume covering the first three generations of Volkswagen’s legendary Transporter, this book delves exclusively into the spin-off conversions based on the VW Panelvan, Kombi and Microbus that have become known simply as VW Campers. Based on original marketing material, this unique style of presenting the complete story of the Volkswagen-based Camper phenomenon reproduces each company’s original sales literature, replacing the original text with a fascinating history written by a knowledgeable enthusiast. Packed with original marketing images, including unusual, discontinued models ,this book will fascinate any VW fanatic.

Synopsis

VW Buses command a massive following - with Campers being the most popular of all. Complementing the author’s successful volume covering the first three generations of Volkswagen’s legendary Transporter, this book delves exclusively into the spin-off conversions based on the VW Panelvan, Kombi and Microbus that became known simply as VW Campers. From the original Westfalia Camping Box to the pioneering Pitt Moto-Caravan and Britain’s extremely popular Devon and Danbury models, the book also covers everything from the weird to the genuinely wonderful, including models produced exclusively for the US market. Making extensive use of original promotional material - ranging from lavish photography to quaint but charming home-spun images - here is a complete record, including layouts for the restorer, of older models and those interested in the luxury associated with the third generation Wedge. With a lively and entertaining text covering all aspects of the VW Camper story, this is both a unique reference book and a coffee-table extravaganza to be enjoyed over and over again. Packed with original marketing images, including unusual, discontinued models this book will fascinate any VW fanatic.

Additional Information

Period covered:

1950 to 1990

Models covered:

Autohome – Moortown Motors

Autosleeper

Canterbury Pitt

Caraversions

CI Autohomes

Danbury

Devon

Diamond

Dormobile

European Cars – Slumberwagon

E-Z Camper

Holdsworth

MotorHomes International

Oxley Coachcraft

Service Garages

Sportsmobile

Sundial

Viking

Westfalia

York Motor Caravan Company