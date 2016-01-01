Volkswagen Golf (MK III) and Vento 1992 - 1998 Workshop Manual

By: Haynes .

Volkswagen Golf (MK III) & Vento 1992 - 1998 4-cyl Petrol & Diesel Repair Manual covers:



VW Golf Hatchback and Estate and VW Vento Saloon, including special/limited editions, February 1992 - March 1998

Petrol engines:

1.4 litre (1390, 1391 and 1398cc)

1.6 litre (1595 and 1598cc)

1.8 litre (1781cc)

2.0 litre (1984cc 8- and 16-valve) 4-cylinder

Diesel engines:

1.9 litre (1896cc) including turbo-diesel

Covers major machanical features of Cabriolet and Van.

Also covers Golf Estate models to August 1999 and Saloon models badged 'VW Jetta' in certain markets

Does NOT cover 'Ecomatic' or four-wheel-drive (Syncro)

Does NOT cover 2.8 litre VR6 engine

Does NOT cover features specific to Cabriolet and Van

