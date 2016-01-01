  Loading... Please wait...

Volkswagen In Australia: The Forgotten Story

Volkswagen In Australia: The Forgotten Story (In Volkswagen Parts slip case)

  • Volkswagen In Australia: The Forgotten Story (In Volkswagen Parts slip case)
  • Volkswagen In Australia: The Forgotten Story (In Volkswagen Parts slip case)
  • Volkswagen In Australia: The Forgotten Story (In Volkswagen Parts slip case)
9780956774033
3.10 KGS
LAST COPY AVAILABLE !!!
Calculated at checkout
 Product Description

By: Rod Davies, Lloyd Davies .

Signed by Rod Davies.

Today, Volkswagen's history regarding Australia has been all but forgotten. VWA having ceased local assembly in 1976 after producing 260,055 Beetles from its pioneering days. Volkswagen AG is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers globally, in part based on a network of assembly operations established around the world, including one in Australia in 1954.

Australians have an affinity with the Volkswagen marque. Leaving strong impressions with its admirers and families alike, creating everlasting memories for many. This "labour of love" publication is the culmination of three years work of passion and persistance, including wonderful friendships made and strengthened.

The authors hope that these words and images leave you with an indelible memory of those carefree days when the look of a VW and the sound of an air cooled motor was common place on our roads.

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
2004
ISBN 10:
0956774032
ISBN 13:
 
Published:
2004
Dimensions:
270x295mm
Pages:
167
Illustrations:
Hard Bound, Colour and b/w ill
Barcode:
9780956774033
 

