Volkswagen: The Air-Cooled Era in Colour (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

• Re-lives the spirit of the fifties and sixties

• Includes rarely seen and valuable archive material

• Includes substantial sections covering the VW of the moment – the Transporter

• Unique format and retro style of presentation

• Includes the VW 1500/1600 models which are rarely covered in print

• An interesting text that questions long held opinions

• A collectable treasure in its own right for all VW enthusiasts

The story of the air-cooled era presented entirely in the wonderful style of VW's classic sales brochures.

The incredibly popular sixties design classics, with their enduring appeal, the original air-cooled Volkswagen cars and Transporters are fully explored in this fascinating book. A unique picture-led chronicle of the Volkswagen story through the fifties and sixties, this book makes extensive use of the artwork from contemporary promotional literature for a real ‘retro’ feel. A must have for motoring enthusiasts and VW devotees alike.