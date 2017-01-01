Volkswagen: The Air-Cooled Era in Colour (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Author: Richard Copping, ISBN: 9781787111219, Paperback, 176 pages, Paperback, 2017 Reprint
Features
• Re-lives the spirit of the fifties and sixties
• Includes rarely seen and valuable archive material
• Includes substantial sections covering the VW of the moment – the Transporter
• Unique format and retro style of presentation
• Includes the VW 1500/1600 models which are rarely covered in print
• An interesting text that questions long held opinions
• A collectable treasure in its own right for all VW enthusiasts
Description
The story of the air-cooled era presented entirely in the wonderful style of VW's classic sales brochures.
Synopsis
The incredibly popular sixties design classics, with their enduring appeal, the original air-cooled Volkswagen cars and Transporters are fully explored in this fascinating book. A unique picture-led chronicle of the Volkswagen story through the fifties and sixties, this book makes extensive use of the artwork from contemporary promotional literature for a real ‘retro’ feel. A must have for motoring enthusiasts and VW devotees alike.
