Volkswagen Transporter The First 60 Years

By: Richard Copping .

Description

Volkswagen's immensely popular and unquestionably iconic Transporter was launched to the world's automotive press in November 1949. In this outstanding book published to mark the Transporter's 60th anniversary, Richard Copping, aided by Brian Screaton, traces its history in lively words and stunning images, from prototype to production, and through all five generations.

Key to the enjoyment of this story of the first 60 years of Volkswagen Transporter production is a breathtaking range of rare and fascinating archive photographs, many of which were personally selected by the authors at Volkswagen's Wolfsburg archives. Similarly, unrestricted access to the company's extensive collection of imagery for press usage ensures that the more recent Transporters of the fourth and fifth generations are admirably portrayed.

Supplementing such treasures, the authors include photographs and artwork from their own collections of period brochures and literature dispensed over the years by Volkswagen's dealer network. Of particular interest is the treasure trove of highly collectable and often entertaining imagery from all the independent companies that have offered camping conversions on the Transporter.

In their research at Wolfsburg, the authors have also unearthed new information for their authoritative text, including evidence that suggests a far larger role than previously thought for Heinz Nordhoff, Volkswagen's first Director General, in the development of both the original 'split-screen' Transporter and the second-generation 'bay-window' version.

Never before has there been such a comprehensive and dedicated attempt to accurately chronicle and celebrate the legendary Volkswagen ' Transporter. No collector, enthusiast or automotive historian can afford to miss this glorious tribute.

