Volkswagen Type 3: Concept, Design, International Production Models & Development

Author: Simon Glen, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849528, First Published, February, 2017 -

During its 20-year production span, over 3,000,000 Volkswagen Type 3s and models based on it were built around the world, in countries including Germany, South Africa, Australia and Brazil.

This book tells the definitive global story of these vehicles. It covers all major international production and model developments, including the Karmann-Ghia TC, SP-2, concepts and prototypes, and examines the history of the Type 3 in motorsport.

Written by an author with years of Type 3 ownership experience, and packed with over a thousand images, this book is essential reading for any Volkswagen enthusiast.

Covering the Volkswagen Type 3's 20-year production span, and detailing Type 3 Notchbacks, Fastbacks, Variants and the Karmann-Ghia, this book provides a fascinating insight into the history and production of these classic cars

Simon Glen has owned 25 different Volkswagens, seven of which were Type 3s (five Variants, a 1500 Notchback, and a 1500S Karmann-Ghia).

He has driven these cars in southern and western Africa, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The Variants were used for long-haul travel in remote parts of Africa — areas where servicing and parts were sparsely available, and where these tough little VWs had to survive rough roads, confrontations with guerilla fighters, and herds of elephants.

Currently, Simon drives and camps in a Volkswagen T6 Transporter.