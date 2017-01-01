Volkswagens Of The Wehrmacht: A Photo Chronicle

Author: Hans-Georg Mayer-Stein, Hardbound, 175 Pages, ISBN: 9780887406843, first English language Edition, 1994**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This book illustrates the first civilian Volkswagens before the war, the use of the VW in the war by the German Wehrmacht, and the occupying forces after the war.

In the process, the economic conditions of the times are also illustrated and how it affected automobile development. Also covered are: the various experiments of the 1920s and 1930s to realize the Volkswagen concept; the motorization of the Reichswehr and Wehrmacht and their equipment and personnel; the use of the VW in World War II and their conversion to wood-gas; the military, economic and social conditions in Wolfsburg in 1945; the organizational requirements for industrial rebuilding, and also the serious improvisation involved in the initial vehicle production, and particularly the difficulties of obtaining spare parts in the postwar years.

This book is thus not only a history of a type of automobile for those interested in the Volkswagen, but also a chapter of German history.