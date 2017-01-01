Volvo Car Corporation, Hardbound, 136 Pages, ISBN: 9789163184321 - First Published, 2005

MAINTAINING VOLVO CARS' DESIGN TRADITION

GOOD DESIGN IS VERY MUCH a matter of cultivating the company heritage and origin. Nursing the tradition and transforming it into modern and appealing design. Using elements that have been used for many years and are familiar to the eye, and adding something new and exciting. Then you really succeed.

This is actually what we are doing at Volvo Cars. Inspiration from the past and creativity of today are blended into design that will still hold tomorrow. A design that will appeal to customers and inspire the next generation of designers to take the next step forward.

FEW MAKES CAN ACTUALLY POINT OUT design elements on their cars today and refer back to the 1950s. Volvo can, and does.

The muscular shoulder line; the positive bridge or arch that runs along the entire length of the car, the V-shaped araTiret the upright grille and upright taillights on our V-Range cars. You have seen *era before, you see them today and you will see them again on future Volvo cars. =steps a little different and even bolder, but still easily recognisable as Volvo arson elements.

IN THIS ISSUE OF OUR VOLVO HISTORY BOOK — which in itself bears a visual illness of how design has progressed at Volvo Cars — we have chosen to dedicate to design. We give you the story of how it all started, how it developed over the years NC row Volvo design was turned into something new, fresh and very appealing game years back.

On the outside of our cars as well as on the inside. We explain the impedance of concept cars and how they are used in paving the way for production car solutions.



Here we have set out to explain many of the elements and influences which have come together to make Volvo unique.

Stephen Martin,

Design Director, Volvo Car Corporation