Westland Lynx: 1976 to present (HAS Mk.2, Mk3 and HMA Mk.8 models) Owners' Workshop Manual

Author: Lee Howard, Hardbound, 164 Pages, H5814, ISBN: 9780857338143 - First published , July 2016

With a design that originated in the early 1960s, initially for an Army battlefield helicopter, the Westland Lynx first entered service with the Royal Navy's Fleet Air Arm in 1976, ahead of its Army counterpart.

Seeing action in major operations such as the Falklands War of 1982 and the Gulf War of 1991, the Lynx has proved its mettle as an all-round, versatile and capable small helicopter.

The final Rolls-Royce Gem-powered version of the Lynx in the maritime role, the HMA Mk.8, is the focus of this book and has become synonymous with - and achieved significant success in - counter-narcotic, counter-piracy and humanitarian assistance roles in recent years, helping to keep international sea lanes safe and protecting British assets all around the world.

Written by helicopter engineer and historian Lee Howard and published with the full cooperation of the Royal Navy, the Haynes Westland Lynx Manual is illustrated with more than 300 photographs and technical drawings and gives a unique insight into operating, flying and maintaining the Royal Navy's HMA Mk.8 version of this most versatile of helicopters.

With the cessation of Lynx operations with the Royal Navy in 2017, this unique helicopter has earned its place in the annals of military aviation history.



Author Accomplished aviation historian, author and photographer Lee Howard has over 25 years of experience in military helicopter engineering.

He has a special interest in the Fleet Air Arm and has co-written several books on the subject.

Lee is author of the Haynes Westland Sea King HU Mk 5 Manual and is a regular contributor to the specialist aviation press.

He lives in Somerset.