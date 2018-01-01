  Loading... Please wait...

Williams (2017): DVD - Sir Frank & Claire, Formula 1 F1 Grand Prix

Williams (2017): DVD - Sir Frank & Claire, Formula 1 F1 Grand Prix

  • Williams (2017): DVD - Sir Frank & Claire, Formula 1 F1 Grand Prix
  • Williams (2017): DVD - Sir Frank & Claire, Formula 1 F1 Grand Prix
Code: 5021866830308, PAL, Region Code: 2, 105 minutes

The true story of Formula One's greatest family.

Charting the story of Formula One's most celebrated family, Williams is a thrilling account of how one man built a racing empire and a vivid, heart-rending portrait of the aftermath of a tragedy.

Starting life with nothing other than a single-minded obsession for speed, Sir Frank Williams created one of the world s most enduring Formula One racing teams, winning nine Constructors Championships over the last 40 years. But in 1986 at the height of this success, a near fatal car accident left Frank fighting to survive and the team s future hanging in the balance.

Williams, a brand new documentary from BAFTA-wining director Morgan Matthews, tells the story of Frank s rise to fame and how his family battled to keep him alive and the team afloat after the crash that left Frank wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life. Featuring heart-pounding racing footage, interviews with much-loved Formula One stars (including Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Alan Jones and Sir Patrick Head) and candid never-before-seen accounts of what really went on behind closed doors, it is an honest, authentic and incredibly revealing portrait of one of the most extraordinary families in motorsport.

Cast:

Sir Frank Williams, 

Claire Williams, 

Nigel Mansell, 

Jackie Stewart, 

Nelson Piquet,

Sir Jackie Stewart, 

Alan Jones, 

Sir Patrick Head

Encoding: Region 2 PAL

 

Directors: Morgan Matthews

 

Format: PAL

Region: Region 2 

Number of discs: 1

Classification: 12

Studio: Curzon Artificial Eye

DVD Release Date: 14 Aug. 2017

Run Time: 104 minutes

