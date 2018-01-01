  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Williams Formula 1 Racing Team

Williams Formula 1 Racing Team

Hover over image to zoom

  • Williams Formula 1 Racing Team
Haynes
US$46.16
Stock Code SKU:
9781859604168
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

ISBN: 9781859604168, Author: Alan Henry, 

Williams is one of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1 racing -- since 1972, it has won eight Constructors' Championships and six Drivers' Championships. But now the team that previously seemed invincible is under threat.

In this all-color book, renowned Formula 1 writer Alan Henry examines the operation of this troubled team, which is still criticized for sacking race legend Damon Hill, is battling a born-again Ferrari, and continues to be haunted by the Ayrton Senna court case. Lively prose and splendid color photography thrust the reader into the midst of all the emotion and human drama that is Formula 1.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Williams Formula 1 Racing Team to your wish list.