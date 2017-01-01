Willys - The Complete Illustrated History 1903 - 1963

Authors: Patrick Foster and Bill Tilden, Softbound, 126 Pages, ISBN: 9781583883419, First Edition, 2016

Although there have been many Jeep books, this is the first complete history of the Willys-Overland passenger cars, civilian trucks (as well as civilian and military Jeeps) along with the corporation's history. Illustrated with rare and unusual factory photos and period ads, the Willys-Overland saga begins in 1903 when the Standard Wheel Company began making Overland cars. Soon after, auto dealer John North Willys was forced by circumstances to rescue the failing Overland company. By 1916 Willys had become the second-best selling car in the world. Prospering in the '20s but then bankrupt a decade later, the firm crawled back from the edge in time to win the all-important Jeep contract that ensured Willys would survive. Even after Kaiser Motors bought Willys in 1953 its products were still branded Willys until 1963 when the name was phased out. The final new Willys Jeep introduced - the Wagoneer - became a legend in its own right. Also covered are the pre-war coupes modified into high-powered racers.