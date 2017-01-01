  Loading... Please wait...

Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 - A Pictorial History

 Product Description

Author: David Rowe, Softbound, 80 Pages, ISBN:9781787110786, First published in July, 2017

 Wolseley cars are easily recognised by their illuminated radiator badges and unique front grilles, distinguishing them from their Austin and Morris counterparts.

All the models from 1948 to 1975 are covered in this informative guide.

Illustrated with original colour photographs, and with detailed information including colour schemes, optional equipment and technical specifications, this book provides a complete history of the cars from 1948 to the end of production, as well as the Wolseley models built by the Nuffield organisation in the late forties.

These classic British cars are rarely covered in other books, and never in as much detail as you will find here this is the ultimate guide for all Wolseley enthusiasts!

