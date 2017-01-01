Work Book for Advanced Race Car Suspension Development #WB5 (Steve Smith)

Author: Steve Smith, 32 Pages, ISBN: 9780936834009, 1993 Edition **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Work Book For Advanced Race Car Suspension Development

Introduction

This Work Book is intended to be a supplementary text to Advanced Race Car Suspension Development. Its purpose is to help expand on material presented in the parent book, and to help with the understanding of complicated formulas and concepts. It also includes supplemental information which updates material in the parent book. And probably the most important information in this Work Book is the step-by-step Dynamic Chassis Analysis. These sheets help to take you through all of the formulas presented in the book in a logical summary form, which will help you to determine what your car is doing during cornering.

I hope this information is helpful and instructive to you. Happy racing!

Steve Smith

Table Of Contents

Determining Leaf Spring Rear Suspension Anti-Squat 3

Roll Axis To CGH Moment Arm 4

Computing The Anti-Roll Bar Rate 5

Computing The Suspension Motion Ratio 7

The Coil-Over Angle Correction Factor 9

Spring Axle Offset Mounting Correction Factor 10

Finding The Front Roll Center 11

Finding The Rear Roll Center Location 12

Determining Rear Gear Ratio For Any Track 15

Determining The Center Of Gravity Height 16

Dynamic Chassis Analysis 19

Dynamic Chassis Analysis — Example One 23

Dynamic Chassis Analysis — Example Two 27

Appendix A — Trig Table 31