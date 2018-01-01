Yamaha 6-100 HP Four-Stroke 1985-2013, Outboard Shop Manual

Yamaha 6-100 HP Four-Stroke Outboards manual. ISBN: 9781620922729

Clymer Marine and PWC manuals are the #1 source for DIY maintenance, troubleshooting and repair. With step-by-step procedures combined with detailed photography and extensive use of exploded parts views, Clymer manuals are a must-have tool for the do-it-yourselfer.

Models Covered:

Yamaha 6 HP (Z-A) (2001-2010)

Yamaha 8 HP (V-A) (1997-2013)

Yamaha 9.9 HP (K-Q) (1985-1992)

Yamaha 9.9 HP (R-W) (1993-1998)

Yamaha 9.9 HP (X-H) (1999-2005)

Yamaha 9.9 HP (R-H) (2007-2010)

Yamaha 15 HP (W) (1998)

Yamaha 15 HP (X-H) (1999-2007)

Yamaha 25 HP (W-H) (1988-2005)

Yamaha 40 HP (X-R) (2000-2004)

Yamaha 50 HP (T-C) (1995-2004)

Yamaha 80 HP (X-B) (1999-2003)

Yamaha 100 HP (X-B) (1999-2003)