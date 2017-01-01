Young Henry Ford: A Picture History Of The First Forty Years

Author: Sidney Olson, Hardbound, 190 Pages, ASIN: B01JDVY0UM - First Edition, 1963 **A VERY RARE BOOK IN GOOD ORDER**

"On first hearing about Sid Olson's Young Henry Ford, it did not seem possible to me to collect a wide array of fresh pictures on the period before 1901. or to say much that was new in the text.

"I was most agreeably astonished. The pictures offer a striking and memorable panorama, of American engineering and emergent industrialism, and of the personal career of Henry Ford and the people nearest him.

They will delight great numbers of people simply as novel, meaningful, and effectively presented pictures.

The text, however, adds much to this pictorial excursion into the past. It has new facts, new ideas, and sound conclusions."—Allan Nevins

Most books written about Henry Ford either attack him bitterly or praise him with uncritical extravagance. That kind of treatment distorts the picture of a man who, whatever his talents or genius or shortcomings, played a great part in the development of the modern America —and the modern world.

The point of view in this book is simp,,LL see for yourself. Much of what you w-11 see and read has never been seen or read before. It is history at its source. In looking at Henry Ford and his times you will also get a glimpse of the Ford Archives, the greatest board of the raw materials of history ever assembled, a phenomenon almost as amazing as Ford himself.

SIDNEY OLSON was senior editor of Time, Life and Fortune from 1939 to 1950. More recently be has been Vice-president in charge of forward planning for J. Walter Thompson Company.