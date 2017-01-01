Your Expert Guide To MGB & MGB GT Problems And How To Fix Them ( Veloce Classic Reprint Series )

Author: Roger Williams, Softbound, 175 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110465, October 2016 Reprint Of 2003 Original -

Prepared in association with the MGOC (MG Owners Club)

* With AUtODoCTM the doctor's on call 24/7. Your very own expert on all the MG B's common faults and foibles - and how to fix them

* Establish quickly by sound, vibration, appearance or smell what fault a symptom represents and how serious the problem is

* The essential companion for all owners of MGBs & MGB GTs (except V8)

* First book in the AutoDocTM series from Veloce Publishing

All models of car have their own common faults and foibles, as well as the general ills that can afflict all cars.

This book represents the collected knowledge of many MGB experts, allowing problems to be identified,

assessed quickly, and then dealt with in the most appropriate way.

"This book contains information invaluable in getting to know your car ... a worthwhile addition to the usual collection of manuals and guides."

Classic and Sportscar

"This book ... explains how to establish what the problems are by means of sound, vibration, appearance or even smell and, if practical, gives a quick get-you-home solution ... you'll find this book a useful travelling companion."

Classic Car Weekly