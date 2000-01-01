1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 - Muscle Cars in Detail No. 9

Author: Mike Mueller, ISBN: 9781613253182, Published in 2018, 96 pages, paperback

By the time the 1969 model year rolled around, it was well established that muscle cars were fast and plentiful. Every manufacturer had at least one corner of the showroom where the "go fast" guys could congregate and discuss the merits and time slips of the latest performance offerings. Competition being what it was, the manufacturers were looking for ways to entice potential buyers to choose their product over ever-increasing offerings from the competition. Some manufacturers tried to accomplish this with affordable prices, some tried fancy marketing schemes, and some created a look and a style that screamed "performance" even when standing still.

The 1969 Mach I was Ford's attempt to create a package and a style to match the performance of its recently released and very potent 428-ci Cobra Jet engine package. Displacing the still-available but more conservative GT trim, the Mach I included unique and innovative graphics and mechanical innovations including shaker hood scoops, dual racing mirrors, deluxe interiors, competition suspension, dual chrome exhaust tips, and blacked-out hoods. The result was a wildly popular model that sold more than 70,000 units, compared to slightly more than 5,000 GT models for the year.

Each volume in the In Detail Series provides an introduction and historical overview, an explanation of the design and concepts involved in creating the car, a look at marketing and promotion, an in-depth study of all hardware and available options, and an examination of where the car is on the market today. Also included are paint and option codes, VIN and build tag decoders, as well as production numbers.

Table of Contents Acknowledgments



Introduction



Chapter 1: Outside the Box

Fastback History 101

Journalists Sound Off



Chapter 2: Beneath the Hood

FE Family Ties

Lightweight From Windsor

Snakes Alive

Gear Changes

From CJ to SCJ



Chapter 3: Behind the Wheel

New Dimensions

Interior Basics

Mach 1 Specifics

Color Coding



Chapter 4: Under the Skin

Frameless Forerunners

Pony Bones

Getting Off the Runway



Chapter 5: The Latest Word

Straight Outta the Horse’s Mouth

Hammer Down

Closing the Book, or Not



Appendix

Model Numbers

Specifications

Small-Block V-8s

Big-Block V-8s

Manual Transmission Gear Ratios

Rear Axle Ratios

Tire Choices

Options

Paint Stripes

Road Test Results

Warranty Plate Decoding