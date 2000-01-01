1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 - Muscle Cars in Detail No. 9

  • 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 - Muscle Cars in Detail No. 9
Description

Author: Mike Mueller, ISBN: 9781613253182, Published in 2018, 96 pages, paperback

By the time the 1969 model year rolled around, it was well established that muscle cars were fast and plentiful. Every manufacturer had at least one corner of the showroom where the "go fast" guys could congregate and discuss the merits and time slips of the latest performance offerings. Competition being what it was, the manufacturers were looking for ways to entice potential buyers to choose their product over ever-increasing offerings from the competition. Some manufacturers tried to accomplish this with affordable prices, some tried fancy marketing schemes, and some created a look and a style that screamed "performance" even when standing still.

The 1969 Mach I was Ford's attempt to create a package and a style to match the performance of its recently released and very potent 428-ci Cobra Jet engine package. Displacing the still-available but more conservative GT trim, the Mach I included unique and innovative graphics and mechanical innovations including shaker hood scoops, dual racing mirrors, deluxe interiors, competition suspension, dual chrome exhaust tips, and blacked-out hoods. The result was a wildly popular model that sold more than 70,000 units, compared to slightly more than 5,000 GT models for the year.

Each volume in the In Detail Series provides an introduction and historical overview, an explanation of the design and concepts involved in creating the car, a look at marketing and promotion, an in-depth study of all hardware and available options, and an examination of where the car is on the market today. Also included are paint and option codes, VIN and build tag decoders, as well as production numbers.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments 

Introduction 

Chapter 1: Outside the Box 
Fastback History 101 
Journalists Sound Off 

Chapter 2: Beneath the Hood 
FE Family Ties 
Lightweight From Windsor 
Snakes Alive 
Gear Changes 
From CJ to SCJ 

Chapter 3: Behind the Wheel 
New Dimensions 
Interior Basics 
Mach 1 Specifics 
Color Coding 

Chapter 4: Under the Skin 
Frameless Forerunners 
Pony Bones 
Getting Off the Runway 

Chapter 5: The Latest Word 
Straight Outta the Horse’s Mouth 
Hammer Down 
Closing the Book, or Not 

Appendix 
Model Numbers 
Specifications 
Small-Block V-8s 
Big-Block V-8s 
Manual Transmission Gear Ratios 
Rear Axle Ratios 
Tire Choices 
Options 
Paint Stripes 
Road Test Results 
Warranty Plate Decoding 

About the Author

Mike Mueller

A 1983 journalism graduate from the University of Illinois, Mike Mueller kicked off his automotive publishing career in 1987 in Florida at Dobbs Publications, home to Mustang Monthly, Muscle Car Review and Super Ford magazines, among others. After a brief stint at Automobile Quarterly in Pennsylvania in 1991, he embarked on a freelance adventure that continues to keep him off the couch today. Along with bylines and photo credits in countless magazines, he's also authored more than 40 automotive history books and contributed words/pics to at least half that many more. Mueller presently resides in Arlington, Texas.

