1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 - Muscle Cars in Detail No. 9

Description
Author: Mike Mueller, ISBN: 9781613253182, Published in 2018, 96 pages, paperback
By the time the 1969 model year rolled around, it was well established that muscle cars were fast and plentiful. Every manufacturer had at least one corner of the showroom where the "go fast" guys could congregate and discuss the merits and time slips of the latest performance offerings. Competition being what it was, the manufacturers were looking for ways to entice potential buyers to choose their product over ever-increasing offerings from the competition. Some manufacturers tried to accomplish this with affordable prices, some tried fancy marketing schemes, and some created a look and a style that screamed "performance" even when standing still.
The 1969 Mach I was Ford's attempt to create a package and a style to match the performance of its recently released and very potent 428-ci Cobra Jet engine package. Displacing the still-available but more conservative GT trim, the Mach I included unique and innovative graphics and mechanical innovations including shaker hood scoops, dual racing mirrors, deluxe interiors, competition suspension, dual chrome exhaust tips, and blacked-out hoods. The result was a wildly popular model that sold more than 70,000 units, compared to slightly more than 5,000 GT models for the year.
Each volume in the In Detail Series provides an introduction and historical overview, an explanation of the design and concepts involved in creating the car, a look at marketing and promotion, an in-depth study of all hardware and available options, and an examination of where the car is on the market today. Also included are paint and option codes, VIN and build tag decoders, as well as production numbers.
Pages: 96
Size: 8.25 X 9 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Illustrations: 110 color photos
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613253182
Product Code: CT589
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1: Outside the Box
Fastback History 101
Journalists Sound Off
Chapter 2: Beneath the Hood
FE Family Ties
Lightweight From Windsor
Snakes Alive
Gear Changes
From CJ to SCJ
Chapter 3: Behind the Wheel
New Dimensions
Interior Basics
Mach 1 Specifics
Color Coding
Chapter 4: Under the Skin
Frameless Forerunners
Pony Bones
Getting Off the Runway
Chapter 5: The Latest Word
Straight Outta the Horse’s Mouth
Hammer Down
Closing the Book, or Not
Appendix
Model Numbers
Specifications
Small-Block V-8s
Big-Block V-8s
Manual Transmission Gear Ratios
Rear Axle Ratios
Tire Choices
Options
Paint Stripes
Road Test Results
Warranty Plate Decoding
About the Author
Mike Mueller
A 1983 journalism graduate from the University of Illinois, Mike Mueller kicked off his automotive publishing career in 1987 in Florida at Dobbs Publications, home to Mustang Monthly, Muscle Car Review and Super Ford magazines, among others. After a brief stint at Automobile Quarterly in Pennsylvania in 1991, he embarked on a freelance adventure that continues to keep him off the couch today. Along with bylines and photo credits in countless magazines, he's also authored more than 40 automotive history books and contributed words/pics to at least half that many more. Mueller presently resides in Arlington, Texas.