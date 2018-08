DVD Running Time: Approximately 90 mins

Relive all the action from the 2018 Australian Muscle Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park. This almost two-hour DVD includes race highlights from an all-star muscle car racing line up, including Heritage Touring Cars (Group C and A), Historic Touring Cars (Group N), Sports Sedans and the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series, as well as Master Blast demonstration sessions for significant historic cars.