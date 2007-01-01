25 Years of Porsche - An Australian Sports Car World Publication

SKU:
25YOP
UPC:
25YOP
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • 25 Years of Porsche - An Australian Sports Car World Publication
$35.00

Related Products

70 Years Porsche Sportscars 70 Years Porsche Sportscars
Add to Cart

Delius Klasing

70 Years Porsche Sportscars

$120.00
a book by Josef Arweck , Christina Rahmes, Published in 2018, hardcover, 300 pages, Edition PORSCHE MUSEUM Ferry Porsche reinvents the sports car in 1948. The first car to bear the Porsche name...
$120.00
Add to Cart