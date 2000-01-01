70 Years Porsche Sportscars

SKU:
9783667113283
UPC:
9783667113283
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • 70 Years Porsche Sportscars
  • 70 Years Porsche Sportscars
  • 70 Years Porsche Sportscars
  • 70 Years Porsche Sportscars
$120.00

Description

a book by Josef Arweck , Christina Rahmes, Published in 2018, hardcover, 300 pages, Edition PORSCHE MUSEUM

Ferry Porsche reinvents the sports car in 1948. The first car to bear the Porsche name is made in the Austrian town of Gmünd. Just 15 years later Porsche presents the 911 – the brand’s iconic car. Many individuals play major roles in the history of the sports car maker: designer F. A. Porsche, engine developer Ernst Fuhrmann, CEO Wendelin Wiedeking, and legendary racing driver Walter Röhrl. Cult figures like Steve McQueen, James Dean, Patrick Dempsey, and Herbert von Karajan also drive Porsches, and become synonymous with the brand.

“70 Years of Porsche Sports Cars – a book like the brand: intoxicating, beautiful, intelligent.”
Porsche Klassik magazine

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
50 Years Porsche 912 (9783667106063) - front 50 Years Porsche 912 (9783667106063) - back

Delius Klasing

50 Years Porsche 912

$149.95
Author: Jurgen Lewandowski, Hardbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9783667106063, English Edition, May , 2016 A complete history of the development and design of the Porsche 912 When the Porsche 912 was...
$149.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
Porsche Sixty Years Porsche Sixty Years

Motorbooks

Porsche Sixty Years

$150.00
By: Randy Leffingwell . Born in the Bohemian town of Maffersdorf on September 3, 1875, Ferdinand Porsche displayed unparalleled automotive engineering genius from his earliest years. By 1900, he had...
$150.00
Out of stock