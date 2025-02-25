A Life In Honda Civic

Description

In line with the first 2 books in the collection. A 2.2 kg coffee table book, 244 pages with more than 1200 documents. This book is made with the help of the Honda archives provided by the brand's historical department.

This book is an original way to trace the history of the 11 generations of Civic through its advertisements, its best catalogs and unpublished stories.

600 advertisements from all over the world, translated, explained and placed in the context of the Civic model of that year.

Additional Information

Book Title:
A Life In Honda Civic
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
244
Author:
Francois Bouet
