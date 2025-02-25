A Life In Porsche 911

Description

The book A Life In A Porsche 911 is dedicated to 240 pages of advertisements and catalogs from more than 60 years of the Porsche 911, drawing on the author’s own archive of over 500 advertisements and catalogs as well as the archive of the Porsche Museum.

Through more than five hundred advertisements and catalogs, my archives supplemented by those of the archives of the Porsche Museum (which collaborated closely in the production of this work) made this book possible. The success of the 911 can also be explained by fair and precise communication, simple, effective, and sometimes a bit provocative. You will judge for yourself, the brand's advertisements and catalogs are often little gems.

Book Title:
A Life In Porsche 911
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
240
Author:
Francois Bouet
