A Penguin In A Sparrow's Nest - The Story of a Freelance Motorcycling Journalist (Frank Melling)

“A Penguin in a Sparrow’s Nest” is far more than a story about motorcycling and journalism. Instead, it recounts the inspirational journey of a sixteen year old who left his Council House to become a shelf painter and went on to be one of the most prolific motorcycling journalists of his generation with over 1700 articles and 20 books to his name.

This true story could almost be a fictional novel because it is an epic tale of overcoming adversity, avoiding death on many occasions, huge efforts – and a lot of success.

On the way, Frank was fortunate to enjoy a good night’s sleep in a brothel learn about the dangers of asking for breakfast on his first day at the Isle of Man TT races discover the delights of skiing on a motorcycle and appreciate the benefits of not listening to paramedics discussing his imminent death.

Every page is filled with warmth, humour and highly original stories which are a wonderful window on growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.

The voyage Frank takes you on during “A Penguin in a Sparrow’s Nest” is unique but one always driven by passion, determination and boundless optimism.