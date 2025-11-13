A Race with Infamy - The Lance Macklin Story (Soft Bound Edition)

A Race with Infamy: The Lance Macklin Story delves into the extraordinary life and career of Lance Macklin, a charismatic racing driver whose name became inextricably linked with one of motorsport’s darkest days—the 1955 Le Mans disaster. This meticulously researched biography explores Macklin’s rise from the glamorous circuits of the post-war racing scene to his pivotal role in the tragic chain of events that forever altered the world of motorsport.

Drawing on archival records, personal letters, and exclusive interviews, this book paints a vivid portrait of a man driven by speed, ambition, and a love for the sport, yet haunted by the shadows of infamy. Beyond the crash that claimed 83 lives, A Race with Infamy examines Macklin’s achievements, challenges, and his post-racing life, offering a nuanced perspective on a figure often overshadowed by history.

For fans of motorsport history and human stories alike, A Race with Infamy is a compelling exploration of racing’s golden era and the lasting legacy of one man caught at the intersection of triumph and tragedy.