A-Z of Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers (Greg Pullen)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785004872
UPC:
9781785004872
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • A-Z of Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers (Greg Pullen) (9781785004872)
  • A-Z of Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers (Greg Pullen) (9781785004872)
$99.95

Description

ISBN: 9781785004872, PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 12/10/2018, PAGES: 176, BINDING: Hardback, SIZE: 280 x 215 mm, INSIDE: 215 colour and 10 black & white photos

Italian motorcycles have a place in history - and many enthusiast's hearts - out of all proportion to the numbers that been built. If the number of motorcycles built by Italian manufacturers is small, the sheer number of Italian motorcycle factories will surprise readers. A-Z of Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers is the most complete directory of Italian motorcycles available today. In addition to covering the most famous Italian factories, this is a definitive guide to the marques that have had little or no coverage. Some might be familiar, while others are remembered for their racing achievements, and many will never had been heard of by most readers. This new book includes: entries for every marque where it was possible to establish when and where the factories were active; details of the most important motorcycles each manufacturer built, and the marques' greatest achievements; the history of the once great factories and finally, an appendix lists the other, less well-known manufacturers.

View AllClose

Related Products

Mick Walker's Italian Racing Motorcycles Mick Walker's Italian Racing Motorcycles
Add to Cart

Redline Books

Mick Walker's Italian Racing Motorcycles

$99.95
By: Mick Walker . Italian Racing Motorcycles is second in the series. Italy has a reputation for style in all things, not least in motorcycles. The first pure-bred Italian motorcycles made their...
$99.95
Add to Cart
Out of stock
Ultimate Mini Builder DVD Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

Minifilms

Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

$59.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: Z CARS     Minutes: 140 Google Preview: //  
$59.95
Out of stock