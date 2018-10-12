A-Z of Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers (Greg Pullen)

ISBN: 9781785004872, PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 12/10/2018, PAGES: 176, BINDING: Hardback, SIZE: 280 x 215 mm, INSIDE: 215 colour and 10 black & white photos

Italian motorcycles have a place in history - and many enthusiast's hearts - out of all proportion to the numbers that been built. If the number of motorcycles built by Italian manufacturers is small, the sheer number of Italian motorcycle factories will surprise readers. A-Z of Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers is the most complete directory of Italian motorcycles available today. In addition to covering the most famous Italian factories, this is a definitive guide to the marques that have had little or no coverage. Some might be familiar, while others are remembered for their racing achievements, and many will never had been heard of by most readers. This new book includes: entries for every marque where it was possible to establish when and where the factories were active; details of the most important motorcycles each manufacturer built, and the marques' greatest achievements; the history of the once great factories and finally, an appendix lists the other, less well-known manufacturers.