Abarth , Radbourne Racing and Me: A memoir of iconic cars and racing adventures

Description

The 1960s was the golden age of European motorsport, with two countries leading the saloon car field: Britain with the Mini and Italy with the Fiats 500 and 600. As their rivalry was further ignited by the creation of the Mini Cooper and Fiat Abarth, there was a fervent need for tuning and ‘go faster’ component companies – and here, one of Britain’s most iconic, Radbourne Racing, was born.

In this captivating memoir, Lincoln Small – the last surviving co-founder of Radbourne Racing – shares the untold story of how a small company, fuelled by ingenuity, left an indelible mark on British motorsport history. Through a retelling rich with anecdotes of both rivalries and triumphs, Small brings to life the glamour, grit and camaraderie of those unforgettable halcyon days, offering a heartfelt tribute to the people, cars and innovations that shaped motorsport’s most exhilarating era.

Featuring rare, personal photographs and comprehensive appendices, Abarth, Radbourne Racing and Me is both a nostalgic celebration and a vital record of a team and a time when every lap was a leap into the unknown. For petrol-heads and racing enthusiasts alike, this is a story of inspiration and legacy that will resonate long after the final page.

