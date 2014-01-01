Advanced Sheet Metal Fabrication

  • Advanced Sheet Metal Fabrication
$59.95

Description

Timothy Remus, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781929133123, First Published, 2014

 

 Advanced Sheet Metal Fabrication is a photo-intensive how-to book. See Craig Naff build a Rolls Royce fender, Rob Roehl create a motorcycle gas tank, Ron Covell form part of a quarter midget body and Fay Butler shape a aircraft wheel fairing. Methods and tools include English wheel, power hammer, shrinkers and stretchers, and of course the hammer and dolly. Learn form the experts how to weld the various panels into one complete, finished piece with minimal warpage – with either TIG or gas. 144 pages, 100% color.

 

