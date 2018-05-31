Adventure Motorcycling Manual (Paperback, 2nd Edition)

Everything you need to plan and complete the journey of a lifetime

New in paperback. Outdoor enthusiasts thinking of trying adventure motorcycling will be inspired, invigorated and informed by this expert manual which covers every aspect of the trip, including practicalities (cost, personal fitness, how long you can be away from home), choosing the right bike, equipment, clothing, legal documentation, riding techniques, maintenance, navigation and emergencies. Whether stranded on a mountainside or dreaming in the armchair, both experienced and would-be adventurers will find this book essential reading.

Author: Robert Wicks. Besides this, his first book, Robert Wicks has written three other titles for Haynes: Adventure Riding Techniques (co-authored with Greg Baker), Building the Ultimate Adventure Motorcycle and The World's Great Adventure Motorcycle Routes. He works as the Chief Operating Officer for the Powerboat P1 World Championship. He lives in Berkshire.

H6180
270 x 210 mm
224
9781785211805
1785211803
Thursday, 31 May, 2018
English
Robert Wicks
