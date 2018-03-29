AEC Album - Part Two after 1945 (Auto Review Number 138), Plus the Maudslay Story

Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821341, Published in 2017, Paperback

AEC began life as the bus-building department of the London General Omnibus Company, producing famous designs including the B-type and K-type open-top double-decker buses. Once the company gained its independence (but retained the contract to supply most of London’s buses) AEC produced classic designs such as the Regent double-decker, Regal single-decker and Renown three-axle buses, as well as the revolutionary Q-type. Alongside the buses AEC also produced market-leading lorry chassis, including the three-axle or four-axle Mammoth Majors. This publication tells the story of AEC from the beginning up to 1945. Auto Review 138 will complete the story.