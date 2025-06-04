Amberley Books

AEC Lorries

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781445662886
UPC:
9781445662886
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

AEC Lorries explores the story of lorry use in the last fifty years, showing the diverse use of the vehicles and their configurations for many different types of work, with a focus on one of the great British manufacturers – AEC. AEC lorries have always been held in high esteem at home and abroad because of their powerful engines, and relative simplicity. They were to be found in many large and small fleets, capable of any type of work. A large proportion of AEC production was exported, particularly to British Commonwealth countries, where they endured hostile climates, severe overloading, and abuse on poor roads; nevertheless, they remained as good working equipment. It has been said by many in the transport sector that, if AEC engines had been developed, rather than other types within the British Leyland range, AEC vehicles would have become a range of lorries and buses that were second to none. Lorries are now the lifeblood of the nation and, without them, our lives would be much less rich. Railways have always been of great interest, but road transport, in its many forms and diverse liveries, has become an object of enthusiastic interest. This book looks to explore one of the most iconic and recognisable brands of British roads, using 180 rare and unpublished images.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
AEC Lorries
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2016
Pages:
96
Author:
Bill Reid
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
British Lorries 1945 - 1965 British Lorries 1945 - 1965

British Lorries 1945 - 1965

Herridge & Sons

$79.99
By: Rinsey Mills . As Britain emerged form the Second World War in 1945 her motor industry was still geared up to produce the quantities of vehicles, especially commercials, required in wartime. With...
Lorries 1890s To 1970s Shire Library (9780747807551) - front Lorries 1890s To 1970s Shire Library (9780747807551) - back
Add to Cart

Lorries 1890s To 1970s Shire Library

Shire Library

MSRP: $24.99
$15.00
Author: Nick Baldwin, Softbound, 56 Pages, ISBN: 9780747807551, 1st Edition, 2010 - Shire Library Series In 1910 it was not clear whether steam, electric or petrol commercial vehicles would replace...
Out of stock
VINTAGE LORRY ANNUAL Number One

Vintage Lorry Annual Number One

Marshall, Harris and Baldwin

$75.00
Edited by Nick Baldwin, Hardcover, ISBN: 9780906116074, Published by Marshall, Harris & Baldwin in 1979, 2nd in excellent condition