AEC Lorries explores the story of lorry use in the last fifty years, showing the diverse use of the vehicles and their configurations for many different types of work, with a focus on one of the great British manufacturers – AEC. AEC lorries have always been held in high esteem at home and abroad because of their powerful engines, and relative simplicity. They were to be found in many large and small fleets, capable of any type of work. A large proportion of AEC production was exported, particularly to British Commonwealth countries, where they endured hostile climates, severe overloading, and abuse on poor roads; nevertheless, they remained as good working equipment. It has been said by many in the transport sector that, if AEC engines had been developed, rather than other types within the British Leyland range, AEC vehicles would have become a range of lorries and buses that were second to none. Lorries are now the lifeblood of the nation and, without them, our lives would be much less rich. Railways have always been of great interest, but road transport, in its many forms and diverse liveries, has become an object of enthusiastic interest. This book looks to explore one of the most iconic and recognisable brands of British roads, using 180 rare and unpublished images.