Airbus A380 2005 to present Owners's Workshop Manual

Designed to challenge Boeing's monopoly in the large aircraft market, the A380 super-jumbo made its first flight in 2005, entering commercial service two years later. So popular is the jet that every four minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, an A380 is taking off or landing somewhere in the world. There is no other development in recent aviation history to rival this remarkable aircraft.

Robert Wicks looks at the A380’s design and construction, its high-tech cockpit and innovative cabin design, the remarkable engineering behind its 22-wheel undercarriage, and the complex nature of the A380’s operation.

Author: Robert Wicks is the author of the Haynes Heathrow Airport Operations Manual and four books for Haynes in the 'Adventure Motorcycling' series. A self-confessed aviation enthusiast, Robert initially moved to the UK from South Africa in 1987 to join the Army Air Corps. He is a qualified paragliding pilot and has taken the first steps towards gaining his Private Pilot’s Licence. He lives in Berkshire.

Part number: 
H6108
Dimensions: 
270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 
192
ISBN-13: 
9781785211089
ISBN-10: 
1785211080
Publication date: 
Thursday, 30 November, 2017
Language: 
English
Author(s): 
Robert Wicks
