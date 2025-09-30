Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale - The Courage to Dream

An exclusive account, design to delivery, from the designers of an automative icon, and its newest, soon-to-be legendary model, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.



In 1967, Alfa Romeo created the 33 Stradale, considered one of the most beautiful automobiles of all time. In 2023, Alfa Romeo embarked on creating an heir to this legendary vehicle, producing just thirty-three cars that update and celebrate the famous original.

In its more than 110-year history, Alfa Romeo has produced cars admired for their design and performance. Henry Ford said he tipped his hat whenever an Alfa Romeo went by. And Enzo Ferrari, who drove an Alfa Romeo before becoming a great automaker himself, once remarked that “at Alfa Romeo they know how to sew gloves for flies.”

This book tells the story of the car’s history and epic redesign in the words of its makers, from the CEO who conceived the project, to the style director who reimagined its elegant lines, to the engineers who made its extraordinary performance a reality. Readers enter into the style center itself, viewing early drafts and the process of creating the prototype, and eventually the models customized for collectors worldwide, each of whom paid a high price for these exclusive vehicles before a single one was even produced.