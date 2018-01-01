Alfa Romeo Giulia GT (Patrick Dasse)

Hardcover Book, Published in 2018, 528 pages, ISBN: 9783871661563, English / German Text

On 528 pages, all but a few contemporary, mostly unpublished photos document the various models of this type that were produced by Alfa Romeo between 1963 and 1976 in Arese.

Tipo 105.02 Giulia Sprint GT

Tipo 105.02 Giulia Sprint GTA

Tipo 105.25 Giulia GTC

Tipo 105.30 GT 1300 Junior

Tipo 105.44 1750 GT Veloce

Tipo 105.59 GTA 1300 Junior

Tipo 105.51 1750 GT Veloce USA

Tipo 105.21 2000 GT Veloce

Tipo 115.01 2000 GT Veloce USA

Tipo 115.03 GT 1600 Junior

Tipo 115.34 GT 1600 Junior











The chapters on each model detail the modifications that Alfa Romeo has made to the vehicles over the years.



Also included is information about the chassis identification numbers and production quantities of the models.