Alfa Romeo Junior Z (Patrick Dasse)

Hardcover, Book, Published in 2018, 192 pages, ISBN: 9783871661969, English / German Text

This book is exclusively about the Tipo 105.93 Junior Z and the Tipo 115.24 1600 Junior Z.

On 192 pages are documented with invariably contemporary, mostly unpublished photos the two models, which ran at Alfa Romeo in the years 1970 to 1975 from the tape.

Also included is information about the chassis identification numbers and production quantities of the models.

192 pages with 126 black and white photos and 53 color photographs