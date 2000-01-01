Alfa Romeo Spider (Patrick Dasse)

Description

Hardcover book, published in 2018, 312 pages, ISBN: 9783871661266

This book is exclusively about some models of the Spider of the Tipo 105.

On 312 pages, the following models of this type, which were produced by Alfa Romeo in the years 1966 to 1977, are documented with invariably contemporary, predominantly unpublished photos:

Tipo 105.03 Spider 1600

Tipo 105.57 1750 Spider Veloce

Tipo 105.91 Spider 1300 Junior

Tipo 105.62 1750 Spider Veloce USA

Tipo 105.24 2000 Spider Veloce

Tipo 115.02 2000 Spider Veloce USA

Tipo 115.07 Spider 1600 Junior

The chapters on each model detail the modifications that Alfa Romeo has made to the vehicles over the years.

Also included is information about the chassis identification numbers and production quantities of the models.

