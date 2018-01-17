Alpine - The Quest for Absolute Agility (Jean-Luc Fournier, Gilles Uzan)

Published 17/01/2018, 208 pages - 245 x 316 mm, ISBN : 9782080203380

When Jean Rédélé established the Alpine brand in 1955, he wanted to create models dedicated to the pleasures of driving and racing—sports cars created by enthusiasts for enthusiasts. Since then, the epic Alpine—named after the sinuous roads of the Alps—has made an indelible mark

on the world of the automobile, embodying ultra-contemporary design and classic French elegance. After two decades of slumber, Alpine—fortified by its legendary backstory—has been revived today with the model AllO.

In a graphic, artistic, and technical celebration of the new car, Alpine: The Quest for Absolute Agility features a wealth of previously unpublished documents and photographs. Inspiration, design, engineering, real-life adventure, and historical saga combine in this ambitious work that is decidedly turned toward the future.