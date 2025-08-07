Motorbooks

American Car Spotter's Guide: 1981–1990 (Tad Burness, 1990)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780879384289
UPC:
9780879384289
MPN:
9780879384289
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • American Car Spotter's Guide: 1981–1990 (Tad Burness, 1990)
  • American Car Spotter's Guide: 1981–1990 (Tad Burness, 1990)
$70.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

 - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

American Car Spotter's Guide, 1981-1990 by Tad Burness

This essential guide is a must-have for any American car enthusiast or collector. The book "American Car Spotter's Guide, 1981-1990" by Tad Burness provides a detailed look at the vehicles that defined a pivotal decade in automotive history. Packed with illustrations, specifications, and information on model variations, it's the perfect reference for identifying classic cars, from forgotten gems to iconic staples of the 80s. Whether you're a seasoned spotter or just starting your journey into automotive history, this comprehensive book is an invaluable addition to your library.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
4000
Sync Category Code:
261186
Book Title:
American Car Spotter's Guide: 1981–1990
Author:
Tad Burness
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
1990
Pages:
285
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

On Sale
A - Z of Cars of the 1990s A - Z of Cars of the 1990s Back
Add to Cart

A - Z of Cars of the 1990s

Herridge & Sons

Now: $53.00
Was: $70.00
Author: Graham Robson, ISBN: 9781906133672, Hardback, Published in 2015, 208 pages. From AC to Yugo, here is an A-Z of the 630-plus cars offered in Britain through the 1990s. For each make there...
Out of stock
Mercedes-Benz Cars Of The 1990s Mercedes-Benz Cars Of The 1990s

Mercedes - Benz Cars Of The 1990s

Crowood

$89.95
By: James Taylor . The 1990s were a time of major change at Mercedes-Benz. As the decade opened, rival manufacturers were already making serious inroads into the company's traditional sales territory...
Out of stock
Formula 1 Car By Car 1990- 99 (9781910505625)

Formula 1 Car By Car 1990- 99

EVRO Publishing

$129.95
Hardcover, Published in 2021, 304 pages, Author: Peter Higham This instalment in Evro’s decade-by-decade series covering all Formula 1 cars and teams is devoted to a period when some normality seemed...