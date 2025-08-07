Motorbooks

American Cars of the 1950s (Robert Genat, 2007)

Description

 - 2nd hand book in excellent condition.

American Cars of the 1950s by Robert Genat & David Newhardt

Relive the golden age of American automobiles with this stunning book, "American Cars of the 1950s." This is the definitive pictorial guide for car enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone fascinated by the iconic designs of the post-war era. From the sleek style of the Corvette and Thunderbird to the luxurious presence of Cadillacs and Lincolns, this book captures the spirit of a time when cars were a reflection of American optimism and innovation. With vibrant photographs and expert commentary from authors Robert Genat and David Newhardt, you'll explore the history, design, and cultural impact of the most memorable cars from the 1950s. A perfect addition to any automotive history collection.

