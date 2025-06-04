Amberley Books

American Grand Prix Heroes

$55.00
Description

At a time when interest in Grand Prix racing has never been greater in the United States, this book looks back at the heyday, when American drivers often dominated the grid.

Each chapter covers the achievements of American F1 championship winners such as Phil Hill, who won the F1 Championship for Ferrari in 1961, and Mario Andretti, who became world champion in 1978 for Lotus. Other leading American drivers who in their different ways played a significant part in F1 racing, including Masten Gregory and Eddie Cheever, are also featured. In-depth biographies of the drivers and detailed descriptions of the F1 cars they drove are accompanied by exclusive period photography, making this book an essential guide for all F1 enthusiasts.

Additional Information

Book Title:
American Grand Prix Heroes
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
96
Author:
David Oliver
