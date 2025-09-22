Description
Amilcar - The Complete Story is a journey through Amilcar’s history, starting with the rebuilding of the French automobile industry out of the ashes of World War I and the opportunistic meeting of the four key people who started the company. The roller-coaster ride continues through the Roaring Twenties and hardships of the Depression years, to the last struggles to keep the Amilcar name alive.
Book Title:
|
Amilcar: The Complete Story
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2005
|
Pages:
|
208
|
Author:
|
Chris Martin
|
