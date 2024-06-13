An Autobiographical History of Tiger Sportscars

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
AHTS
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • An Autobiographical History of Tiger Sportscars
  • An Autobiographical History of Tiger Sportscars
$70.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

 the book covers many aspects about about how Tiger sports cars came to be, starting with Jims childhood through various businesses his first Lotus's, early legal problems down to his last £2k losing the family house Japan Tigers new Tiger models, Tiger racing and more.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
An Autobiographical History of Tiger Sportscars
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
148
Author:
Jim Dudley
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

On Sale
Jaguar Sportscars (B00EKYXIKG)
Add to Cart

Jaguar Sportscars

Haynes

Now: $150.00
Was: $199.95
Author: Paul Skilleter, Hardbound, 360 Pages, ISBN: B00EKYXIKG, 1976 Reprint of 1975 EDition - Second-Hand book in excellent condition ! In terms of outright performance and value for money the...
Out of stock
70 Years Porsche Sportscars 70 Years Porsche Sportscars

70 Years Porsche Sportscars

Delius Klasing

$120.00
a book by Josef Arweck , Christina Rahmes, Published in 2018, hardcover, 300 pages, Edition PORSCHE MUSEUM Ferry Porsche reinvents the sports car in 1948. The first car to bear the Porsche name...