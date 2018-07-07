Aston Martin - The Post-War Competition Cars (Anthony Pritchard)

SKU:
9780946627486
Weight:
1.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Aston Martin - The Post-War Competition Cars (Anthony Pritchard)
$150.00

Related Products

Out of stock
Aston Martin (9783833151378)

Editions Palmiers

Aston Martin

$50.00
Authors: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hartmut Lehbrink and Jochen van Osterrorth, 2010 , Flexibound Edition, 280 pages, ISBN: 9783833151378 - English-German-French Text -** Second-Hand book in perfect...
$50.00
Out of stock
Aston Martin: A Racing History Aston Martin: A Racing History
Add to Cart

Haynes

Aston Martin - A Racing History

$199.95
By: Anthony Pritchard . The DBR9s that battle with the Corvettes and Maseratis on the race circuits of the world today are the latest in a line of competition Aston Martins that stretches back...
$199.95
Add to Cart