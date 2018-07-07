Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Frazer-Nash
HIKE PRODUCT TYPE
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Aston Martin
Aston Martin - The Post-War Competition Cars (Anthony Pritchard)
Aston Martin - The Post-War Competition Cars (Anthony Pritchard)
SKU:
9780946627486
Weight:
1.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$150.00
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
Type a description for this product here...
View All
Close
×
Related Products
Related Products
Out of stock
The Post War Touring Car
$95.00
By: Graham Robson . Other Details Publisher Code: Published: 1977
$95.00
Out of stock
Out of stock
Editions Palmiers
Aston Martin
$50.00
Authors: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hartmut Lehbrink and Jochen van Osterrorth, 2010 , Flexibound Edition, 280 pages, ISBN: 9783833151378 - English-German-French Text -** Second-Hand book in perfect...
$50.00
Out of stock
Add to Cart
Haynes
Aston Martin - A Racing History
$199.95
By: Anthony Pritchard . The DBR9s that battle with the Corvettes and Maseratis on the race circuits of the world today are the latest in a line of competition Aston Martins that stretches back...
$199.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
MRP
Aston Martin - The Story Of A Sports Car
$250.00
Compiled By Dudley Coram, Hardbound, 373 Pages, ISBN: B0000CJXFM, First Edition, 1957, **Second-Hand book in perfect unread condition !** The pre-eminent position of the British Motor Industry in...
$250.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Haynes
Maserati A Racing History (Anthony Pritchard)
$175.00
Author: Anthony Pritchard, ISBN: 9781859608715, Hardback, Published in 2003, 256 pages Maserati is one of the greatest marques in the history of motorsport and the company's cars were raced by...
$175.00
Add to Cart
×