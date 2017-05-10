Audi TT (99 to 06) T to 56 Haynes Repair Manual

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: TT Coupe and Roadster (convertible) 'Mk 1' with  2WD or 4WD (Quattro) transmissionsPetrol:, 1.8 litre (1781cc) 4-cylinder turbo

Exclusions:
Does NOT cover models with 3.2 litre V6 engines, DSG transmission or 'Quattro Sport' models, Does NOT cover 'Mk 2' TT range introduced September/December 2006

Dimensions: 270x210
Pages: 320
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Part Number: 6369
ISBN: 9781785213694
Author:

Description 1:
Coupe & Roadster. Mk 1 with 2WD or 4WD (Quattro) transmissions

Description 2:
Petrol: 1.8L turbo (1781cc APX, AJQ, APP, ATC, AMU, BAM, ARY, AUQ, AWP, AUM, BVR, BVP)

Description 3:
Not covered: 3.2L V6 engines, DSG (direct-shift gearbox) transmission, Quattro Sport

Description 4:

