Audi TT (99 to 06) T to 56 Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: TT Coupe and Roadster (convertible) 'Mk 1' with 2WD or 4WD (Quattro) transmissionsPetrol:, 1.8 litre (1781cc) 4-cylinder turbo

Does NOT cover models with 3.2 litre V6 engines, DSG transmission or 'Quattro Sport' models, Does NOT cover 'Mk 2' TT range introduced September/December 2006

Dimensions: 270x210

Pages: 320

Cover: Paperback

Published: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Part Number: 6369

ISBN: 9781785213694

Coupe & Roadster. Mk 1 with 2WD or 4WD (Quattro) transmissions

Petrol: 1.8L turbo (1781cc APX, AJQ, APP, ATC, AMU, BAM, ARY, AUQ, AWP, AUM, BVR, BVP)

Not covered: 3.2L V6 engines, DSG (direct-shift gearbox) transmission, Quattro Sport

