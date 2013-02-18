Austin A35 & A40 (1956 - 1967) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Description 1:
Description 2:
Description 3:
Description 4:
Specific Information: A35 Saloon, Estate and Van and A40 (Farina) Mk I and Mk II., Petrol: 1.0 litre (948cc) and 1.1 litre (1098cc).
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, February 18, 2013
Part Number: 118
ISBN: 9780857336118
Author:
Description 1:
A35 Sedan, Wagon & Van & A40 (Farina) Mk I & Mk II. Classic Reprint
Description 2:
Petrol: 1.0L (948cc) & 1.1L ( 1098cc)
Description 3:
Description 4: