Car Workshop Manuals
Austin, Austin-Healey
Austin Ten Saloon and Van Series G.S.I & G.V.I. original official Service Manual (1951)
Austin Ten Saloon and Van Series G.S.I & G.V.I. original official Service Manual (1951)
223E
223E
Used
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
0.90 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
1
Description
2nd hand book, acceptable condition. publication number 223/E
Related Products
Austin-Healey
Austin Healy 100 Series BNI Original Service Manual 1959 (Publication Part No. AKD4851)
$195.00
Rare 2nd hand book in very good condition. Austin Healy 100 Series BNI Service Manual The Austin Motor Company Limited, Birmingham, England - 1959 Publication Part No. AKD4851 Hardcover. Approx...
$195.00
Porsche 917s - Daytona 1970 Print (by Greg McNeill)
$50.00
Print of original painting by Greg McNeill. All prints are signed by the artist and come mounted with mat board, ready to frame. SIZE: 408mm x 508 mm.
$50.00
Ayrton Senna - Adelaide 1993 Print (by Greg McNeill)
$88.00
Print of original painting by Greg McNeill. All prints are signed by the artist and come mounted with mat board, ready to frame. SIZE: 408mm x 508 mm.
$88.00
Hoebeke
One Hundred Years Of The Michelin Man
$150.00
Author: Oliver Darmon, Hardbound, 143 Pages, ASIN: B000WR0V4G, **VERY RARE ENGLISH EDITION IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
$150.00
Haynes
Fiat 500 & Panda 2004 - 2012 Petrol, Diesel Workshop Manual
$66.95
Models covered by this Manual: Fiat 500 & Fiat Panda Hatchbacks Petrol: 1.1 litre (1108cc)& 1.2 litre (1242cc) Turbo-diesel: 1.3 litre (1248cc) 'MultiJet' Also covers most mechanical...
$66.95
