Icon Publishing

Autocourse 2022 - 2023 (No. 72) Grand Prix Annual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781905584507
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout

delivery December / January

$149.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Another record breaking 22 Grand Prix season saw Red Bull Racing and Ferrari go head to head with some spectacular races and epic drives from all four drivers, each one winning one or more races. Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton and new recruit George Russell struggled for most of the season with aero and relentless porpoising until mid way through the season when their performances improved and some notable qualifying and race results appeared, but far too late to challenge for the top spot.

There were some flashes of brilliance from the mid pack consisting of Alpine, McLaren, Alpha Tauri and Alfa Romeo, but Aston Martin, Haas and Williams continued their struggle for consistency.

Authors Tony Dodgins and Maurice Hamilton, combining 80 years of F1 expertise, examine each round in depth. Full race reports are backed by detailed results, including lap charts and tyre strategies.

The nuances of F1’s designs and development are analysed team by team by the much-respected Mark Hughes, enhanced by Adrian Dean’s handsome F1 car illustrations.

Motor racing’s other major categories are also fully covered: Toyota’s WEC and Le Mans sports car successes; the closely-fought Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, featuring emerging young talent from around all continents of the world; and the tightly fought Formula E series for electric powered single seaters.

AUTOCOURSE includes all the hectic action from the top Touring Car series – the World Touring Car Cup and the British Touring Car Championships as well as the DTM Series running GT cars from Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Ferrari.

From America, Gordon Kirby recounts a thrilling Indycar series, featuring a mix of youthful talent such as Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, both of whom vying to overturn the established veterans who have dominated proceedings over the past decade. The ever-popular NASCAR stock car series ran from February to November with barely a weekend’s break, to feature more than forty races before the final championship play-off round at Phoenix, Arizona.

In a single essential volume, AUTOCOURSE provides the most comprehensive record of world motor sport, complete with full results not found anywhere in a single volume.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Author:
Various
Book Title:
Autocourse 2022 - 2023 (No. 72) Grand Prix Annual
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
400
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Autocourse 2017 - 2018 (No. 67) Grand Prix Annual (9781910584262)

Autocourse 2017 - 2018 (No. 67) Grand Prix Annual

Icon Publishing

$149.95
Published in December. Hardbound, ISBN : 9781910584262 The world famous motorsport annual is regarded as the definitive account of the Formula 1 season. Edited by leading F1 journalist Tony...
Out of stock
Autocourse 2021 - 2022 (No. 71) Grand Prix Annual (9781910584460)

Autocourse 2021 - 2022 (No. 71) Grand Prix Annual

Icon Publishing

$149.95
The AUTOCOURSE 2021 ANNUAL will be published as normal, however due to the later conclusion to this year's Formula One season, books cannot be despatched until after January 10th 2022. As next year's...