Autocourse 2025 - 2026 (No. 75) Grand Prix Annual

Autocourse is the definitive Formula One and motorsport annual, printed on high quality gloss art paper, 240mm x 320 hardback cover with over 400 pages of superlative images from the World's leading Grand Prix photographers and editorial from the sport's most respected journalists.

This year we celebrate the 75th year of AUTOCOURSE, as Formula One itself celebrates its 75th Anniversary, it is a momentous occasion. To mark this we shall have a number of exclusive features looking back at 75 years of F1 and Autocourse. McLaren and their drivers have dominated the F1 championship, but they've not had it their own way as Max Verstappen has taken a number of memorable wins throughout the season.

Authors Tony Dodgins and Maurice Hamilton, combining 80 years of F1 expertise, examine each Grand Prix in depth. Full race reports are backed by detailed results, including lap charts and tyre strategies.

The nuances of F1’s designs and development are analysed team by team by the much-respected Mark Hughes, enhanced by Adrian Dean’s handsome F1 car illustrations.

Motor racing’s other major categories are also fully covered: WEC and Le Mans sports car successes; the closely-fought Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, featuring emerging young talent from around all continents of the world; and the tightly fought Formula E series for electric powered single seaters.

AUTOCOURSE includes all the hectic action from the top Touring Car series – the World Touring Car Cup and the British Touring Car Championships as well as the DTM Series running GT cars from Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Ferrari.

From America, Gordon Kirby recounts a thrilling Indycar series, where Alex Palou took the honours from Pato O'Ward, his fourth IndyCar title plus winning the 2025 Indianapolis 500. The ever-popular NASCAR stock car series ran from February to November with barely a weekend’s break, to feature more than forty races before the final championship play-off round at Phoenix, Arizona.

In a single essential volume, AUTOCOURSE provides the most comprehensive record of world motor sport, complete with full results not found anywhere in a single volume.

It is required reading for all motor sport fans worldwide.