Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)- 2nd hand book in good condition.

Automobiles of America, published by Wayne State University Press in 1962, is a classic and authoritative exploration of the American automobile industry’s formative years. This richly illustrated volume offers a detailed account of how automobiles shaped modern America—socially, economically, and culturally.

Featuring contributions from historians and automotive experts, the book traces the evolution of car design, manufacturing, and innovation from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. With a strong focus on Detroit’s pivotal role in the birth of the U.S. auto industry, Automobiles of America highlights the achievements of key manufacturers including Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler, while examining the rise of the automobile as both a mode of transportation and a symbol of American identity.

Filled with archival photos, period advertisements, and historical commentary, this book is ideal for automotive historians, collectors, and anyone passionate about the legacy of American cars.