Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
AOAWSUP52
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)
  • Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)
  • Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)
  • Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)
  • Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)
  • Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)
  • Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)
$25.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Automobiles of America (Wayne State University Press, 1952)- 2nd hand book in good condition.

Automobiles of America, published by Wayne State University Press in 1962, is a classic and authoritative exploration of the American automobile industry’s formative years. This richly illustrated volume offers a detailed account of how automobiles shaped modern America—socially, economically, and culturally.

Featuring contributions from historians and automotive experts, the book traces the evolution of car design, manufacturing, and innovation from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. With a strong focus on Detroit’s pivotal role in the birth of the U.S. auto industry, Automobiles of America highlights the achievements of key manufacturers including Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler, while examining the rise of the automobile as both a mode of transportation and a symbol of American identity.

Filled with archival photos, period advertisements, and historical commentary, this book is ideal for automotive historians, collectors, and anyone passionate about the legacy of American cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
5000
Sync Category Code:
261186
Book Title:
Automobiles of America
Author:
Various
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
1962
Pages:
1
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

On Sale
Roadsine Relics: America's Abandoned Automobiles Roadsine Relics: America's Abandoned Automobiles
Add to Cart

Roadside Relics - America's Abandoned Automobiles

Motorbooks

Now: $75.00
Was: $99.95
By: Will Shiers . Description Abandoned junk to some, the rusty old steel shells of vehicles are treasures to others, holding memories of a bygone era, or the promise of a pristinely restored,...